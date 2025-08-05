 Skip navigation
Titans sign Quandre Diggs, Joshuah Bledsoe

  
August 5, 2025

A familiar face is back in the safety group for the Titans.

The team announced the signing of Quandre Diggs on Tuesday. Diggs started eight games for the team last year, but missed the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury in his foot.

Diggs had 42 tackles for Tennessee last season. He played nine seasons for the Lions and Seahawks before making his way to the Titans.

The Titans doubled down on additions at safety by signing former Patriot Joshuah Bledsoe as well. Bledsoe had one tackle in four appearances for the Patriots in 2022 and 2023. The two new signings join Amani Hooker, Xavier Woods, Mike Brown, and third-round pick Kevin Winston at safety for Tennessee.

Edge rusher Titus Leo and safety Mark Perry were waived to make space for the new arrivals.