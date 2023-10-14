Titans sign Shyheim Carter, Taylor Stallworth to 53-man roster

The Titans have made several roster moves in advance of the team’s matchup with the Ravens in London.

Tennessee signed defensive back Shyheim Carter and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth to the 53-man roster off the team’s practice squad.

Stallworth has appeared in 57 career games with two starts for New Orleans, Indianapolis, Kansas City, and Houston. Carter played 11 defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps in the win over Cincinnati this season.

The club waived offensive tackle Justin Murray and defensive back Kindle Vildor.

Additionally, Tennessee has elevated defensive back Dane Cruikshank and defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson off the practice squad for Sunday’s game.