Titans sign Trevor Siemian, cut Tim Boyle, activate Lloyd Cushenberry

  
Published August 11, 2025 04:07 PM

The Titans made a change to their quarterback room on Monday.

They announced that they have signed Trevor Siemian and released Tim Boyle. With Will Levis on injured reserve, Brandon Allen is currently the only other quarterback on the active roster behind first overall pick Cam Ward.

Siemian spent time with the Titans last year, but did not appear in any games. He made three starts for the Jets in 2023 and has started 33 games over the course of his NFL career.

Boyle was 4-of-13 for 24 yards and two interceptions in Tennessee’s loss to the Buccaneers on Saturday.

The Titans also announced that they have activated center Lloyd Cushenberry from the physically unable to perform list. Cushenberry tore his Achilles during the 2024 season.