Titans sign Trevor Siemian to practice squad, Leroy Watson to 53-man roster

  
Published October 9, 2024 02:20 PM

The Titans hope to have Will Levis at quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Colts, but they added some veteran depth in the event they have to start Mason Rudolph.

The team announced that they have signed Trevor Siemian to the practice squad on Wednesday. They also signed tackle Leroy Watson to the active roster from the practice squad.

Siemian started three games for the Jets last season and he had a previous stint on the Titans practice squad during the 2020 season. Siemian has also started games for the Bears, Saints, and Bengals over the course of his career.

Levis left Week Four with a shoulder injury and head coach Brian Callahan said on Monday that Levis will likely start if he practices without issues this week.