nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Titans sign safeties Erick Hallett, Sanoussi Kane

  
Published December 16, 2025 04:42 PM

The Titans added a pair of safeties to their 53-man roster on Tuesday.

They announced that they have signed Erick Hallett off of the Lions’ practice squad and Sanoussi Kane off of the Ravens’ practice squad. They will help replace a trio of safeties that landed on injured reserve. Xavier Woods, Mike Brown, and rookie Kevin Winston will not play again this season as a result of the move.

Hallett played in three games and started twice for Detroit this season. He had 18 tackles in those appearances.

Kane appeared in seven games for the Ravens and saw almost all of his playing time on special teams. He had one tackle this year and also had nine tackles in 15 games last year.

Woods signed a two-year deal with Tennessee this offseason and Winston was a third-round pick. Brown is in his third season in Tennessee and made nine appearances this year.