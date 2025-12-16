Titans sign safeties Erick Hallett, Sanoussi Kane

The Titans added a pair of safeties to their 53-man roster on Tuesday.

They announced that they have signed Erick Hallett off of the Lions’ practice squad and Sanoussi Kane off of the Ravens’ practice squad. They will help replace a trio of safeties that landed on injured reserve. Xavier Woods, Mike Brown, and rookie Kevin Winston will not play again this season as a result of the move.

Hallett played in three games and started twice for Detroit this season. He had 18 tackles in those appearances.

Kane appeared in seven games for the Ravens and saw almost all of his playing time on special teams. He had one tackle this year and also had nine tackles in 15 games last year.

Woods signed a two-year deal with Tennessee this offseason and Winston was a third-round pick. Brown is in his third season in Tennessee and made nine appearances this year.