Titans to add Reggie McKenzie to personnel department

The Titans didn’t hire Reggie McKenzie as their General Manager, but he will be joining their organization.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that McKenzie will be joining the team in an unspecified “key, senior scouting role.” The Titans hired Mike Borgonzi as their new G.M.

McKenzie was working as a senior personnel executive for the Dolphins before making the move to Tennessee. He spent six years in Miami and was the Raiders’ G.M. for seven years before joining the Dolphins. The former NFL linebacker also spent nearly two decades working with the Packers before his move to the Raiders.

The Titans have also hired another former Raiders G.M. in Dave Ziegler as they remake the top of their personnel department.