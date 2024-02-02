Titans to hire Nick Holz as offensive coordinator

The Titans have found their offensive coordinator.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will hire Nick Holz to fill that position on Brian Callahan’s staff. Holz joins the Titans after working for the Jaguars.

Holz was hired as the passing game coordinator in Jacksonville last year and he spent the 2022 season as the offensive coordinator at UNLV. He spent 10 seasons on the Raiders staff before making the move back to the college ranks.

Callahan also worked for the Raiders in 2018, so this will not be the first time that the two coaches have worked together.

The Titans have also settled on Dennard Wilson as their defensive coordinator this week and they have come to terms with other staff members as they move toward their first season with Callahan at the helm.