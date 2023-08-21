Titans to sign DL Trevon Coley

Defensive lineman Trevon Coley is returning to the Titans.

Coley spent the 2021 season on injured reserve in Tennessee and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports on Monday that he is signing with the team again.

Coley moved onto the Bears last year and spent the season on the practice squad in Chicago. He last appeared in a regular season game with the Cardinals in 2020 and he has also played for the Colts and Browns.

In 44 career games, Coley has 100 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two passes defensed.

Denico Autry, Teair Tart, and Jeffery Simmons are listed as the starters on the defensive line in Tennessee.