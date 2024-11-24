Titans upset error-prone Texans 32-27

The Titans had a fumble and a muffed punt that led to Texans’ field goals, and Will Levis threw a pick-six. The Texans, though, got in their own way even more.

Ka’imi Fairbairn missed a 28-yard field goal with 1:53 left that would have tied the game, allowing the Titans to upset Houston 32-27. The Texans fell to 7-5 with a horrendous loss, and the Titans improved to 3-8.

The Titans outplayed the Texans, outgaining them 369 to 260, despite three turnovers and eight sacks of Levis.

Levis was 18-of-24 for 278 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and Tony Pollard rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.

Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley caught five passes for 93 yards, and tight end Chig Okonkwo had a 70-yard touchdown.

The Texans had two turnovers, including an inexcusable interception thrown by C.J. Stroud in his own end just before the half, and committed 11 penalties for 81 yards.

Stroud was 20-of-33 for 247 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also took a sack for a safety with 1:13 left.

Houston had only 40 rushing yards, with 18 from Stroud.

Nico Collins caught five passes for 92 yards and a touchdown in his second game back from injured reserve.