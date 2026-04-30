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Titans waive six players

  
Published April 30, 2026 10:42 AM

The Titans have cleared some roster space for rookie additions to their roster.

The team announced that they have waived six players on Thursday. They also cleared another spot by designating defensive end David Ebuka Agoha as an international player, which means he will not count against the 90-man limit this offseason.

Edge rusher Ali Gaye, linebacker Nate Lynn, defensive tackle Isaiah Raikes, linebacker Cam Riley, guard Clay Webb, and running back Blake Watson were the players cut loose in Tennessee. Gaye had nine tackles and a sack in 18 games for the Titans over the last two seasons while Watson played two games for the Broncos in 2024.

The Titans are expected to sign a number of undrafted rookie free agents when their rookie minicamp gets underway on Friday.