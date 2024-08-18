 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans WR Kearis Jackson leaves with knee injury

  
Published August 17, 2024 09:28 PM

Titans receiver Kearis Jackson was injured on a kickoff return with 4:58 remaining in the first half.

The team announced that Jackson has a knee injury and listed him as questionable to return against the Seahawks.

He was hurt on a 38-yard return to the Tennessee 40, but it was negated by a holding penalty on James Williams.

Jackson, 24, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He played two games as a rookie, returning six punts for 48 yards.

The Titans list him as a fourth-string wide receiver and the backup punt returner to Jha’Quan Jackson.

The Seahawks lead the Titans 12-10 in the fourth quarter.