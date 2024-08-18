Titans WR Kearis Jackson leaves with knee injury

Titans receiver Kearis Jackson was injured on a kickoff return with 4:58 remaining in the first half.

The team announced that Jackson has a knee injury and listed him as questionable to return against the Seahawks.

He was hurt on a 38-yard return to the Tennessee 40, but it was negated by a holding penalty on James Williams.

Jackson, 24, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He played two games as a rookie, returning six punts for 48 yards.

The Titans list him as a fourth-string wide receiver and the backup punt returner to Jha’Quan Jackson.

The Seahawks lead the Titans 12-10 in the fourth quarter.