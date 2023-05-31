Todd Bowles: As Kyle Trask gets more reps, he’s gaining more confidence

Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask has been sitting behind Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert for the last two seasons, patiently awaiting his opportunity to show he can be effective at the NFL level.

That chance has come now, as Trask is competing with Baker Mayfield to be Tampa Bay’s starter to open the season.

Todd Bowles has been around Trask since the quarterback was selected in the second round back in 2021, though Bowles was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach last year. Bowles said on Tuesday that Trask has shown improvement in part simply because he’s taking more snaps.

“He’s getting the reps. When you get more reps, you get more confidence,” Bowles said in his press conference. “Obviously, and rightfully so, with Tom there last year and Blaine there, he didn’t get the reps he should get. He’s getting a lot of reps right now. It’s really an indoctrination of his rookie year — getting all the reps he’s getting. As he gets those reps, he gets more confidence so he’s happy to be playing.”

The Buccaneers are in no hurry to select a starting quarterback, with Bowles and new offensive coordinator Dave Canales making it seem as if the competition could extend late into training camp. But Bowles has seen some things he likes with Trask’s mobility during the offseason program.

“He ran some in college. Kyle is a better runner than you think,” Bowles said. “He’s not as quick as some of the quarterbacks that are out today, but he runs good enough to make plays when he has to. He’s adjusted fine.”

Trask got some limited playing time in the Bucs’ last game of the 2022 regular season, completing 3-of-9 passes for 23 yards in 10 snaps.