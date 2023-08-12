Todd Bowles: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask competition will continue next week

Contrary to a report that Baker Mayfield will be the Buccaneers’ Week One starter, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles says the competition with Kyle Trask continues.

Bowles said he was “satisfied” with the way Mayfield played as the starter, but that he also liked what Trask did.

“I thought Kyle made some good throws as well, he commanded the offense just the same,” Bowles said. “We’ll continue that next week.”

Mayfield started the game and went 8-for-9 for 63 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Trask came in and went 6-for-10 for 99 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Perhaps most tellingly to Mayfield’s better command of the offense, the two quarterbacks played behind the same offensive line, but Mayfield was never sacked while Trask was sacked three times.

The Bucs had some mistakes in running the offense with both quarterbacks, as Mayfield acknowledged.

“Felt good for the most part, but operationally we need to be a lot more clean on the offensive front,” Mayfield said.

Trask is expected to start the Bucs’ next preseason game against the Jets.