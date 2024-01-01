Todd Bowles: Baker Mayfield’s sore, but he’ll be fine for Sunday

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield took a big shot to the ribs from Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu near the end of Sunday’s loss and he said after the game that he wasn’t feeling too great.

Mayfield also said that X-rays on his ribs were negative and it doesn’t look like the issue is going to interfere with his availability for the team’s Week 18 game against the Panthers. Head coach Todd Bowles said at a Monday press conference, via multiple reporters, that Mayfield is sore but that he will be “fine” in time to play on Sunday.

The Buccaneers will win the NFC South if they beat the Panthers. If they lose, the winner of the game between the Saints and Falcons will be the division champions.

Mayfield was 22-of-33 for 309 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in Sunday’s 23-13 loss.