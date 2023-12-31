Baker Mayfield: X-rays negative, ribs don’t feel too great right now

Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu added injury to insult late in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers.

Mathieu hit quarterback Baker Mayfield late in the ribs on a two-point conversion try in the fourth quarter and Mayfield was on a knee on the sideline when officials ruled that Chris Godwin was out of bounds before catching his pass in the end zone. The offsetting penalties led to another try and Mayfield returned to the game, but threw an interception to cap the 23-13 loss.

After the game, Mayfield said, via Pewter Report, that X-rays on his ribs were negative but that his ribs “don’t feel that great right now.”

History says Mayfield will do whatever he can to play through the injury, especially with the Buccaneers still in position to win the NFC South by beating the Panthers in Week 18.