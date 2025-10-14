Todd Bowles: Bucs players no longer view first-place schedule as burden

The Buccaneers have won four straight NFC South crowns. Which means that, for four straight years, they’ve emerged with the most difficult schedule of any team in the division.

On Tuesday, coach Todd Bowles said that the players have changed the manner in which they regard the undesirable reward for capturing a division crown.

“I think the mental toughness has gotten a lot better this year,” Bowles said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via JoeBucsFan.com. “We’ve kind of embraced the grind. You know, playing the first-place schedule, [players] used to look at that as playing all these teams in a row as a burden; now they look at it as a challenge.”

The challenge, this year, has been exacerbated by a rash of injuries.

“[I]t doesn’t matter who plays,” Bowles said. “I think they understand the assignment — to get where we gotta get to it is going to be a lot of different people every week. And that’s what the good teams do and that’s what we’re trying to become. So we’re kind of embracing the challenges week in and week out and guys are really stepping up and maturing, and we got great locker room leadership and their resiliency is outstanding.”

Yes it is, and it’s led by quarterback Baker Mayfield. He’s creeping higher and higher in the MVP odds, and for good reason. He has the perfect combination of tangibles and intangibles to be the leader that any team would want. (And that every team had a chance to sign him. Twice.)

His personality is infectious. His attitude is inspiring. His results are undeniable.

Does Mayfield care who they’re playing? Nope. And if he doesn’t, the rest of the team won’t either.

They face the Lions on Monday night, thanks to winning the NFC South in 2024. Already, they’ve drawn the Texans and the Eagles, games the rest of the division won’t have to play.

Still, beyond those three games, the rest of the schedule is the same for the Falcons, Saints, and Panthers. And, unlike those three teams, the Bucs don’t have to play Tampa Bay. Twice.

They’re 5-1. If they can beat the Lions on Monday night, the Bucs will establish themselves as the best team in the division. Where they go from there is up to them. And Mayfield will be leading the way.