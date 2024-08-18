Todd Bowles: I don’t know why Randy Gregory didn’t report and I’ll never find out

Randy Gregory’s time with the Buccaneers has ended before it ever started, as he and the team reached an agreement that will see him get released this week after he failed to show up for training camp or any other offseason work despite signing a contract with the team. Bucs coach Todd Bowles still doesn’t know what happened.

Bowles told reporters today that he never got any explanation for why Gregory didn’t join the team and doesn’t think he ever will.

“I’ll never find out, but I wish him the best and we’ll move on from there,” Bowles said, via ESPN. “Can’t miss what you never had.”

Bowles said he’s not concerned about depth at the outside linebacker position, where Gregory was going to play.

“The outside backer position on defense probably has the most depth out of any position over there, so we’re very comfortable with the guys we have that’s playing and that’s backing ‘em up right now. And guys that could possibly make the team,” Bowles said.

That depth may be tested this year, but Bowles isn’t stressing the loss of a player who was never really on the team.