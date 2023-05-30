 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Todd Bowles: It will be constant analysis of QBs until we name a starter

  
Published May 30, 2023 09:15 AM

The Buccaneers have quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask splitting reps with the first team during OTAs and head coach Todd Bowles didn’t share any thoughts about how long that will remain the case at a Tuesday press conference.

Bowles said that it’s difficult to gauge how the quarterbacks fare “under pressure” because there’s no hitting during OTAs, minicamp, or training camp, so that evaluation has to take a back seat to other things on the practice field. Bowles outlined some of the things that the team will be focusing on as they work toward making someone No. 1 on the depth chart.
“It’s the grasp of the offense , it’s the reading of the defense,” Bowles said. “It’s not necessarily making the big play, but the right play. Then it comes down to moxie, it comes down to intelligence. In-game intelligence and adjustments and fits and film work. You can see who the team galvanizes around and who’s ready to play the first game and you kinda make a decision from there. It’s constant analyzation. Whether it’s small or whether it’s big, it’s constant analysis from now up until we name a starter.”

Mayfield has a big edge in experience over Trask and Bowles has complimented his moxie since he signed with the team, which may point in the direction of Mayfield being the starter even if the team isn’t ready to say anything on that front.