Todd Bowles: I’ve earned the chance to keep my job

Todd Bowles held his end-of-season news conference on Monday afternoon. He’s still the coach of the Buccaneers, but for how long?

Bowles was asked whether his presence is a sign that he is back in 2026.

“I just [am] thankful that I wake up every morning and I have a chance to go to work, so I can’t worry about other [NFL] coaches or what they do. I just know what my job is and what I try to do,” Bowles said, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

Bowles said he has not met with ownership but will later this week.

The Bucs are 35-33 in his four seasons, but this is the first season that they didn’t make the postseason under Bowles. The Bucs tied with the Panthers and Falcons for the NFC South title, but Carolina won the tiebreaker.

Bowles was asked what he would say to fans who don’t think he’s earned the right to return in 2026.

“All I can do is coach and be myself,” Bowles said. “I’ve earned the chance. I won three straight division titles. So that says a lot, as far as I’m concerned.”

Bowles said he, like ownership, fans and players, is “disappointed with the results” and takes accountability for the failure to make the postseason this season.

“It starts and ends with me,” Bowles said.