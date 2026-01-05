 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cardsgannon_260105.jpg
Why didn’t Cardinals fire Gannon during season?
nbc_pftpm_bengalstaylor_260105.jpg
What does Taylor’s return mean for Burrow?
nbc_pftpm_giantsschoen_260105.jpg
Giants sticking with Schoen as general manager

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cardsgannon_260105.jpg
Why didn’t Cardinals fire Gannon during season?
nbc_pftpm_bengalstaylor_260105.jpg
What does Taylor’s return mean for Burrow?
nbc_pftpm_giantsschoen_260105.jpg
Giants sticking with Schoen as general manager

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Todd Bowles: I’ve earned the chance to keep my job

  
Published January 5, 2026 05:08 PM

Todd Bowles held his end-of-season news conference on Monday afternoon. He’s still the coach of the Buccaneers, but for how long?

Bowles was asked whether his presence is a sign that he is back in 2026.

“I just [am] thankful that I wake up every morning and I have a chance to go to work, so I can’t worry about other [NFL] coaches or what they do. I just know what my job is and what I try to do,” Bowles said, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

Bowles said he has not met with ownership but will later this week.

The Bucs are 35-33 in his four seasons, but this is the first season that they didn’t make the postseason under Bowles. The Bucs tied with the Panthers and Falcons for the NFC South title, but Carolina won the tiebreaker.

Bowles was asked what he would say to fans who don’t think he’s earned the right to return in 2026.

“All I can do is coach and be myself,” Bowles said. “I’ve earned the chance. I won three straight division titles. So that says a lot, as far as I’m concerned.”

Bowles said he, like ownership, fans and players, is “disappointed with the results” and takes accountability for the failure to make the postseason this season.

“It starts and ends with me,” Bowles said.