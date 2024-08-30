 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Todd Bowles, John Lynch added to NFL Competition Committee

  
Published August 30, 2024 03:14 PM

The NFL announced two additions to the league’s Competition Committee on Friday.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and 49ers General Manager John Lynch have been added to the group. The Competition Committee reviews all competitive aspects of the sport, including, per the league, “playing rules, roster regulations, technology, game-day operations and player protection.”

Of those areas, the one that draws the most attention is playing rules as the Committee gathers information about potential rule changes and offers recommendations about which proposed alterations league owners should approve. This year’s noteworthy changes include the move to ban the hip-drop tackle as well as the changes to the way that kickoffs are carried out.

Falcons CEO Rich McKay and Cowboys senior vice president Stephen Jones are the co-chairmen of the committee, which also includes Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn, Dolphins G.M. Chris Grier, Giants co-owner John Mara, Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Rams head coach Sean McVay, and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.