Todd Bowles, John Lynch added to NFL Competition Committee

The NFL announced two additions to the league’s Competition Committee on Friday.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and 49ers General Manager John Lynch have been added to the group. The Competition Committee reviews all competitive aspects of the sport, including, per the league, “playing rules, roster regulations, technology, game-day operations and player protection.”

Of those areas, the one that draws the most attention is playing rules as the Committee gathers information about potential rule changes and offers recommendations about which proposed alterations league owners should approve. This year’s noteworthy changes include the move to ban the hip-drop tackle as well as the changes to the way that kickoffs are carried out.

Falcons CEO Rich McKay and Cowboys senior vice president Stephen Jones are the co-chairmen of the committee, which also includes Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn, Dolphins G.M. Chris Grier, Giants co-owner John Mara, Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Rams head coach Sean McVay, and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.