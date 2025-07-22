Todd Bowles provides an update on Tristan Wirfs: He’ll be ready sooner than later

Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee earlier this month. Wirfs could miss the start of the season, but coach Todd Bowles isn’t ready to rule Wirfs out.

Bowles expressed optimism despite uncertainty about whether doctors will clear Wirfs for Week 1.

“That I cannot tell you,” Bowles told Joe Bucs Fan about Wirfs’ availability for the season opener. “I just know he’ll be ready sooner than later. I don’t know if it’s Week 1, 2, 3. He’ll definitely put the work in, so I don’t have a problem with that.”

Wirfs recently posted a workout video on Instagram.

“I would feel better if you told me he put out a video jumping out of a pool on one leg,” Bowles said. “Then I’d know he’d be close to being ready to play.”

Wirfs’ knee was expected to be fine with rest, with Bowles saying during the offseason program that Wirfs would be full-go at training camp. Instead, Wirfs required surgery after the offseason program, and additional damage was found during the procedure.

Bowles, though, defended the team’s medical staff.

“Obviously, there have been talks since the season ended and for it to heal,” Bowles said. ”And [the medical staff and Wirfs] each other decided to get the surgery done. Sometimes when you let things heal, they don’t heal the right way. That’s just part of it.

“That’s just like going for it on fourth down. Either you get it or you don’t. Either it heals or it doesn’t and you have to get surgery. But there was great communication throughout and Tristan’s in great spirits right now. And if I was a bettin’ man, I’d bet he’d be back sooner than later. And we can do is get the next guys ready.”

Charlie Heck is expected to fill in for Wirfs.