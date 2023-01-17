 Skip navigation
Top News

Todd Bowles: There’s been no decision on Byron Leftwich’s future

  
Published January 17, 2023 11:18 AM
nbc_pft_bradylooksold_230117
January 17, 2023 08:25 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the reality of Tom Brady playing in the NFL at 45 years old, including situations where the QB must prioritize avoiding a hit and the team pays the price.

There has been some speculation that the Buccaneers will be firing offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after Tampa Bay struggled on the unit in 2022.

But the organization either hasn’t quite made that decision or at least is not ready to announce it.

Head coach Todd Bowles was asked in his season-ending press conference if he’s going to let Leftwich go.

“No, there hasn’t been any decision ,” Bowles said.

As a follow-up, Bowles was asked what his assessment was of Leftwich’s performance and said he doesn’t currently have one.

“We’re evaluating players. We’ll meet as a coaching staff later in the week and I’ll meet with individual coaches as well as the staff — which we do every year — and we’ll make those assessments then.

“I don’t want to sit here and say we’re talking about things when I haven’t even talked through things with my coaches. We do our yearly assessment just like we do with the players.”

The Buccaneers finished 15th in total yards but just 25th in points scored. While the club was No. 2 in passing, it was dead last in rushing yards and 3.4 yards per carry.

Whether or not Tom Brady returns to the franchise in 2023, the Bucs will need to be much more consistent offensively to compete for a championship.