NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women's Singles Draw, Bracket
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Todd Monken has second interview for Ravens offensive coordinator job

  
Published February 3, 2023 05:20 AM
February 3, 2023 09:11 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King dissect the impact of the league’s sky judge this season, including concerns about a lack of explanation and inconsistency.

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken remains a strong candidate for the Ravens’ offensive coordinator vacancy.

Monken is getting his second interview with Baltimore today, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Other candidates the Ravens are known to be considering include Eric Bieniemy , Dave Canales , Doug Nussmeier , Zac Robinson , Justin Outten , Chad O’Shea , James Urban and George Godsey .

Monken is a former offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers and Browns, and he is a candidate to return to the Bucs this year. He’s been an important part of a coaching staff that has won back-to-back national championships at Georgia.