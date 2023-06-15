 Skip navigation
Todd Monken: Lamar Jackson has embraced learning the system

  
Published June 15, 2023 04:01 AM
June 14, 2023 12:04 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into the greatest players to represent Baltimore in the 21st century who aren't QBs, including Justin Tucker, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Marshal Yanda and Jonathan Ogden.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said on Wednesday that it “doesn’t take long” to learn a new playbook, but getting all the intricacies of playing in new offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s scheme down is a slightly longer process.

Jackson said that Monken is “giving us the keys to the offense and letting us do our thing,” which means that he has to be a bit more vocal about adjustments he wants to see on the field this season. He shared a story about doing that with wide receiver Nelson Agholor during a practice this week and Monken said at his press conference that Jackson has been fully committed to getting comfortable with his responsibilities in the offense.

“He has embraced it ,” Monken said. “He’s embraced trying to be louder, trying to be in control. He’s embraced learning the system, and we’ve still got a ways to go. It’s always a work in progress. We’re always under construction, in terms of making sure that we execute at a high level, because execution trumps everything.”

Monken said he’s been “impressed” by how Jackson throws the ball and meshing that with command of the offense will continue to be the focus of the team’s work once they get to training camp this summer.