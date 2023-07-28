 Skip navigation
Todd Monken: Lamar Jackson will call plays better by ditching the wristband

  
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has previously worn a wristband with the Ravens’ plays written on it to assist him with play calling, has ditched it this year at the request of new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Monken says that without a wristband to rely on, Jackson will be more engaged mentally and better able to communicate play calls to his teammates.

“One of the most important things is your ability to communicate the calls,” Monken said, via Sarah Ellison. “And the best way for that to happen is to not start with wristbands. He has to hear what I say. He has to process the call. He has to regurgitate to the players. He has to get the cadence. We can always go to wristbands. Wristbands are easy. You just read it. Hard is learning the offense, being able to process and make the calls.”

The Ravens made a big investment in a new contract for Jackson this offseason, and they brought in Monken to design an offense around Jackson. Monken wants Jackson to know that offense so well that a wristband isn’t necessary.