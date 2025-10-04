 Skip navigation
Tom Brady, Peyton Manning name their Mt. Rushmore of receivers

  
Published October 4, 2025 03:41 PM

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning have made their lists of the greatest receivers in NFL history.

In a recent episode of the TBD Tribute podcast, Brady and Manning discussed and debated their choices for the faces that should appear on the Mt. Rushmore of receivers. Both chose three wide receivers and a tight end.

Manning picked Jerry Rice, Marvin Harrison, Raymond Berry and Tony Gonzalez.

Brady picked Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Larry Fitzgerald and Rob Gronkowski.

Manning picked one of his former teammates, Harrison, while Brady chose two of his, Moss and Gronkowski.

That Rice was the first choice of both Manning and Brady shows the extent to which he is viewed as the greatest receiver in NFL history, with no real debate. The debate, whether among sports fans or Hall of Fame quarterbacks, is usually the same: Not who’s the best wide receiver in NFL history, but who’s the second-best, after Rice.