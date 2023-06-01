 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tom Brady reiterates his plan to work for Fox

  
Published June 1, 2023 09:09 AM

One of the lingering questions regarding the short-term future of quarterback Tom Brady is whether he will go through with his plan to work for Fox as of 2024.

In his Thursday interview with SINow (he’s apparently doing a media tour, because he has appeared on other platforms, too), Brady mentioned that he is “looking forward to my broadcasting job at Fox next year .”

A theory has emerged that Brady, who opted to delay the Fox gig by a year (assuming he truly doesn’t play this year), ultimately won’t do it. Long-time NFL game producer Fred Gaudelli, who had many production meetings over the years with Brady, recently said that he never sensed any desire by Brady to become a broadcaster.

As it relates to Brady being retired, I’ll believe it when he doesn’t return before or during the season. As it relates to Brady becoming a broadcaster, I’ll believe it when he does.

So with this year’s topic being whether Brady will change his mind about playing, next year’s topic will be whether Brady changes his mind about broadcasting.