Tom Brady, Scottie Scheffler have different approaches to work-life priorities

Scottie Scheffler, currently the best golfer in the world, recently explained that golf is not his top priority in life. Tom Brady, who clearly had his priorities out of whack for years, has questioned Scheffler’s position.

Said Scheffler: “This is not a fulfilling life. It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it’s not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart. . . That’s why I talk about family being my priority because it really is. I’m blessed to be able to come out here and play golf, but if my golf ever started affecting my home life or it ever affected the relationship I have with my wife or my son, that’s going to be the last day that I play out here for a living.”

Said Brady in response, via Brandon Contes of AwfulAnnouncing.com: “Scottie said he’d rather be a better father and husband than a good golfer. And my question is: why are those mutually exclusive? Sure, they’re different blocks on the pyramid, but they’re part of the same pyramid. They’re connected!

“For instance, I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family. I chose to do it by playing football. My dedication to the sport, the hours of practice, the moments when I was laser focused—those were times when I believe I was doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids, by prioritizing my profession and teaching, by example, what it takes to be really good at your job, what it takes to follow through on commitments, what it takes to be a great teammate; and showing them, also by example, that work is a big part of all of our lives.”

Brady is right, but there’s still a delicate balance to strike. Brady’s balance was thrown out of whack, because he ultimately failed to walk away at the right time.

Anyone who loves their work and wants to get the most out of their God-given skills has to confront the intersection between work and life. Is it possible to have it all? Can someone be great in their profession and great for their family?

The greater the natural talent, the easier it is to make time for family. For someone like Brady, whose desire to will his skills to as many championships as possible became maniacal, family can become an afterthought to the task at hand.

And, yes, a hard-working, driven, and committed parent sets a strong example. My dad worked every day and rarely if ever took vacations. That was my normal. And so it now is my normal. Abnormal as it may be.

There’s no easy answer. For each person, the balance is different. The scale is different. And the priorities are different.

For someone like Brady, his identity became intertwined with on-field greatness. Other great athletes don’t put as much stock in their accomplishments or legacies.

There’s no right or wrong answer. Still, if professional focus undermines personal life to the point that it creates havoc, a tough decision needs to be made.

Sometimes, the choice is family. Sometimes, the profession wins.