Tom Brady will enter Patriots Hall of Fame in June 2024

The Patriots honored Tom Brady at halftime of Sunday’s season opener against the Eagles and they’ll do so again in June 2024.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced that Brady will be inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame on June 12 at Gillette Stadium. Players typically need to be retired for four years before induction, but Kraft is waiving the waiting period for a player who won six Super Bowl rings with the franchise.

“One thing I am sure of, and that will never change, is that I am a Patriot for life,” Brady said during the halftime ceremony, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Brady also inaugurated a new tradition at Gillette Stadium by ringing a bell in the stadium’s lighthouse ahead of the game.