 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fieldsv2_240829.jpg
Fields will have ‘a package of plays’
nbc_pft_joneslamb_240829.jpg
What Lamb situation indicates about Jones
nbc_pft_prescott_240829.jpg
Could Dak have gotten deal done if he held out?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fieldsv2_240829.jpg
Fields will have ‘a package of plays’
nbc_pft_joneslamb_240829.jpg
What Lamb situation indicates about Jones
nbc_pft_prescott_240829.jpg
Could Dak have gotten deal done if he held out?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tom Brady’s Fox restrictions actually start now

  
Published August 29, 2024 11:42 AM

On Wednesday, ESPN.com reported that Tom Brady will face severe access restrictions in his job with Fox if/when he’s approved as a partial owner of the Raiders. The Associated Press has seen that report, and raised it.

Rob Maaddi of the AP reports that the restrictions start NOW.

Per Maaddi: “NFL says restrictions on Tom Brady start immediately because his potential transaction to purchase part of the [Raiders] is pending. He’s not permitted to attend broadcast production meetings (in-person or virtually) and may not have access to team facilities or players and coaching personnel. Fox staff is not subject to these limitations. He may broadcast Raiders games. He also has to abide by the league constitution and bylaws that prohibit public criticism of officials and other clubs.”

It’s the right move, and it’s a point we’ve made in the past (and in the attached video). Brady has already signed the paperwork to buy a piece of the Raiders. The question is when and if the league will approve it. The conflicts of interest exist now.

Brady’s restrictions do, too. And he’ll have to decide whether to drop one or the other — or to try to do both while doing his Fox job without the benefit of the same preparation that others enjoy.

The limitations will make it harder for Brady to do his job, and it will impact the viewing experience, given that Brady won’t have the same information that, say, Greg Olsen would have.

It feels like the league is trying to get Brady to choose one or the other. And he could be facing some pressure from Fox to pick a lane, since his lack of access will complicate, and undermine, their effort to present the best broadcast possible.