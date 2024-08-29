Tom Brady’s Fox restrictions actually start now

On Wednesday, ESPN.com reported that Tom Brady will face severe access restrictions in his job with Fox if/when he’s approved as a partial owner of the Raiders. The Associated Press has seen that report, and raised it.

Rob Maaddi of the AP reports that the restrictions start NOW.

Per Maaddi: “NFL says restrictions on Tom Brady start immediately because his potential transaction to purchase part of the [Raiders] is pending. He’s not permitted to attend broadcast production meetings (in-person or virtually) and may not have access to team facilities or players and coaching personnel. Fox staff is not subject to these limitations. He may broadcast Raiders games. He also has to abide by the league constitution and bylaws that prohibit public criticism of officials and other clubs.”

It’s the right move, and it’s a point we’ve made in the past (and in the attached video). Brady has already signed the paperwork to buy a piece of the Raiders. The question is when and if the league will approve it. The conflicts of interest exist now.

Brady’s restrictions do, too. And he’ll have to decide whether to drop one or the other — or to try to do both while doing his Fox job without the benefit of the same preparation that others enjoy.

The limitations will make it harder for Brady to do his job, and it will impact the viewing experience, given that Brady won’t have the same information that, say, Greg Olsen would have.

It feels like the league is trying to get Brady to choose one or the other. And he could be facing some pressure from Fox to pick a lane, since his lack of access will complicate, and undermine, their effort to present the best broadcast possible.