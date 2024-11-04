 Skip navigation
Tom Brady’s two NFL worlds possibly collided on Sunday

  
Published November 4, 2024 04:51 PM

While Tom Brady was working for Fox from 4:25 p.m. ET until 7:23 p.m. ET, his phone might have been blowing up in relation to his other job.

After Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, the Raiders fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, offensive line coach James Cregg, and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello. Chances are that one of the newest owners of the Raiders was kept in the loop about the deliberations and the decision.

It’s not a problem (unless he was checking his phone during drives). It’s just an interesting thought. Brady possibly was multi-tasking between calling the Lions-Packers game and reading and sending texts about whether to fire three offensive coaches and how to replace them.

No one has ever been in position to even possibly do this. It’s another reason why Brady should pick a lane. One or the other. Owner or broadcaster.

Either should be enough for Brady. Either has been enough for everyone who filled either role before him.