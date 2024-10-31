 Skip navigation
Tom Coughlin, Mike Shanahan among nine coaching semifinalists for Hall of Fame

  
Published October 31, 2024 02:56 PM

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the names of nine coaches who have been selected as semifinalists for election as part of the Class of 2025.

The group features four Super Bowl-winning coaches and three who won multiple rings. Tom Coughlin won two titles with the Giants, Mike Shanahan won two with the Broncos, and George Seifert won two with the 49ers.

Mike Holmgren is also a semifinalist and he won a Super Bowl with the Packers while falling short when he took the Seahawks to the game later in his career.

Bill Arnsparger, Chuck Knox, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, and Clark Shaughnessy are the other semifinalists. Coughlin, Holmgren, Reeves, Schottenheimer, Shanahan and Shaughnessy were all semifinalists for election last year as well.

The members of the coach blue-ribbon committee will select one finalist to be presented to the entire selection committee for possible election in 2025.