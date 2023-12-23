Tom Telesco says thank you to the Chargers

Usually when an NFL team fires someone, the team posts a hollow “thank you” message on social media. This time around, the former General Manager of the Chargers has taken to social media to post sentiments of appreciation.

“I am grateful for my 11 years as GM of the San Diego/LA Chargers,” Telesco wrote. “It was an experience my family and I will never forget. The NFL is a people business and I am thankful for the hard work, time sacrificed and loyalty of so many. Thank you Players, Coaches, Scouts, Trainers, Doctors, Video, Equipment, Public Relations, Grounds Crew, Security, Player Engagement, Digital Media, and specifically Ed McGuire and JoJo Wooden. We are looking forward to our next chapter and we will always be Bolt Fans.”

Some would say Telesco didn’t deserve his fate. He built a competitive team, and he drafted a franchise quarterback. It’s not his fault that the assembled talent hasn’t sufficiently met expectations.

Clearing out Telesco gives the Chargers a clean slate as they move forward. I’ll have some info on the next steps coming up during Saturday’s Bengals-Steelers pregame show on NBC and Peacock.

Meanwhile, former Chargers coach Brandon Staley has been silent in the eight days since he was fired during his third season on the job. He went 24-24 in the regular season and 0-1 in the playoffs, blowing a 27-0 lead against the Chargers in the wild-card round last season. Many thought he’d be gone then.