Tommy DeVito is not expected to play in Dallas

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is listed as questionable to play against the Cowboys on Thursday afternoon, but even doubtful seems like an understatement of the likelihood that he actually plays.

DeVito did not travel to Dallas at the same time as the team so he could undergo further examination of his injured right forearm and word on Wednesday afternoon was that he was unlikely to be in the lineup. Multiple reports on Thursday say he is set to miss the game.

That means Drew Lock is set to make his first start with the Giants. Lock was the No. 2 quarterback behind Daniel Jones all season, but head coach Brian Daboll opted to leave him in that spot and make DeVito the starter after Jones was benched.

Lock wasn’t thrilled with that decision and he’ll have his chance to show the Giants they erred when he takes the field on Thanksgiving.