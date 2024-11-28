 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tommy DeVito is not expected to play in Dallas

  
Published November 28, 2024 12:14 PM

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is listed as questionable to play against the Cowboys on Thursday afternoon, but even doubtful seems like an understatement of the likelihood that he actually plays.

DeVito did not travel to Dallas at the same time as the team so he could undergo further examination of his injured right forearm and word on Wednesday afternoon was that he was unlikely to be in the lineup. Multiple reports on Thursday say he is set to miss the game.

That means Drew Lock is set to make his first start with the Giants. Lock was the No. 2 quarterback behind Daniel Jones all season, but head coach Brian Daboll opted to leave him in that spot and make DeVito the starter after Jones was benched.

Lock wasn’t thrilled with that decision and he’ll have his chance to show the Giants they erred when he takes the field on Thanksgiving.