Tommy DeVito listed as out of practice, questionable for Thursday

  
Published November 27, 2024 11:56 AM

It may be Drew Lock time for the Giants.

Tommy DeVito replaced Daniel Jones as the team’s starting quarterback last week, but he took a pounding from the Buccaneers that left him feeling sore all over his body and put him on the injury report because of his right forearm. DeVito was listed as limited in practice on Tuesday and the team listed him as out of Wednesday’s walkthough before designating him as questionable to face the Cowboys.

Whoever starts will not have Jermaine Eluemunor blocking for them at left tackle. Eluemunor has been ruled out with a quad injury and Chris Hubbard will likely start in his place.

Tim Boyle is the third quarterback on the Giants’ 53-man roster.

The Giants also listed cornerback Deonte Banks (rib) as questionable. Defensive lineman Armon Watts (shoulder) has been ruled out along with Eluemunor.