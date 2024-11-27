Tommy DeVito: My whole body’s kind of sore

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito was listed as limited in Tuesday’s practice because of a right forearm injury, but the physical fallout from last Sunday’s start against the Buccaneers is a little more widespread than that.

DeVito was sacked four times and hit nine times during the 30-7 loss and said at a Tuesday press conference that he didn’t remember a specific hit that caused him pain, but “just adding up all the hits” took its toll.

“Sore. My whole body’s kind of sore,” DeVito said, via a transcript from the team. “First time playing in a while, took a couple shots. It’s not even 48 hours, so things are still kind of just settling in.”

DeVito said he thinks he’d be fine in a normal week, but hasn’t “really tested” whether he can throw the ball with full velocity and said Wednesday will be a better gauge of his chances of playing against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. If the Giants don’t think he’s ready to go, Drew Lock will get the start and Tim Boyle will likely be bumped up to the No. 2 spot.