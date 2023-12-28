Tommy DeVito: No. 1 thing I’ve learned is I belong in the NFL

Tommy DeVito’s run as the Giants’ starting quarterback came to an end with Wednesday’s announcement that Tyrod Taylor will be taking over the job for this Sunday’s game against the Rams.

DeVito was an undrafted rookie on the practice squad when injuries to Taylor and original starter Daniel Jones thrust him into the starting lineup. DeVito looked overmatched before a three-game winning streak made the New Jersey native a cult hero in his backyard, but things came crashing back down to Earth the last two weeks and Taylor looked like the better option in the Giants’ Week 16 loss to the Eagles.

After the news of the change was announced on Wednesday, DeVito said at a media availability that he doesn’t “know what the future holds” but that he has learned one key thing over the last couple of months.

“That I belong,” DeVito said. “In the NFL, specifically. I mean, just to go out and to prove that to myself. To the younger me, to the me that was training to be here to this point. That’s all it is.”

The 2024 season has been filled with backup quarterbacks forced into the spotlight. DeVito has proven to be more memorable than some of the others, but it remains to be seen if he will get a second act in the years to come.