nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Tommy DeVito will serve as the emergency third QB; Trevon Diggs among Cowboys’ inactives

  
Published November 28, 2024 03:12 PM

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito was listed as questionable to play against the Cowboys. He is dressed today, but the Giants don’t expect him to play and hope he doesn’t play.

DeVito is inactive and will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

In his first start this season, DeVito injured his right forearm in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

Drew Lock will make his first start for the Giants a week after being leap-frogged by DeVito for the job after Daniel Jones’ benching and subsequent release. Tim Boyle will serve as the backup.

The Giants’ other inactives are tight end Greg Dulcich, cornerback Deonte Banks (rib), safety Anthony Johnson, cornerback Tre Hawkins III, offensive guard Jake Kubas and left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quad).

The Cowboys won’t have cornerback Trevon Diggs (groin/knee). He is inactive a second consecutive week after being listed as questionable to play.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are right guard Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder), running back Deuce Vaughn, cornerback Andrew Booth, defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (knee), tight end Jake Ferguson (concussion) and wide receiver Ryan Flournoy.