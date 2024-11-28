Tommy DeVito will serve as the emergency third QB; Trevon Diggs among Cowboys’ inactives

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito was listed as questionable to play against the Cowboys. He is dressed today, but the Giants don’t expect him to play and hope he doesn’t play.

DeVito is inactive and will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

In his first start this season, DeVito injured his right forearm in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

Drew Lock will make his first start for the Giants a week after being leap-frogged by DeVito for the job after Daniel Jones’ benching and subsequent release. Tim Boyle will serve as the backup.

The Giants’ other inactives are tight end Greg Dulcich, cornerback Deonte Banks (rib), safety Anthony Johnson, cornerback Tre Hawkins III, offensive guard Jake Kubas and left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quad).

The Cowboys won’t have cornerback Trevon Diggs (groin/knee). He is inactive a second consecutive week after being listed as questionable to play.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are right guard Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder), running back Deuce Vaughn, cornerback Andrew Booth, defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (knee), tight end Jake Ferguson (concussion) and wide receiver Ryan Flournoy.