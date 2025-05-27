Tommy Tremble had back surgery, Panthers expect him back for camp

The Panthers will not have tight end Tommy Tremble on the field for the final phase of their offseason work.

Head coach Dave Canales told reporters after Tuesday’s practice that Tremble had back surgery recently. He will miss the rest of the spring, but is expected to return to action when the team gets to training camp this summer.

Tremble signed a new two-year deal with the Panthers ahead of free agency in March. He joined the team as a 2021 third-round pick and has 85 catches for 782 yards and nine touchdowns in 61 career games.

The Panthers also have Ja’Tavion Sanders, fifth-round pick Mitchell Evans, Dominique Dafney, James Mitchell, and Bryce Pierre at tight end.