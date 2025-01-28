Tony Boselli will have a position with Jaguars

The Jaguars introduced Liam Coen as their new head coach at a press conference on Monday and owner Shad Khan also announced that there will be another addition to the organization.

Hall of Fame offensive tackle Tony Boselli advised Khan during the team’s head-coaching search and Khan said that Boselli is going to have a permanent role with the team moving forward. Khan said he did not know what that title will be at this point because the team is still talking to the NFL about the steps they’ll need to take in order to hire Boselli.

“We’re going to have a position,” Khan said, via the team’s website. “We’re checking with the league, what the rules are, what we have to follow. And then we’ll take it from there.”

Khan is presumably referencing Rooney Rule requirements for interviewing minority candidates and that may mean coming up with a job that is not subject to those mandates because any candidate would otherwise be interviewing a job they have no chance of landing.

Boselli played seven seasons for the Jaguars and was a three-time All-Pro during his time in Jacksonville. That level of success was given more weight than the length of his career when he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.