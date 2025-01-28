 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tony Boselli will have a position with Jaguars

  
Published January 28, 2025 10:09 AM

The Jaguars introduced Liam Coen as their new head coach at a press conference on Monday and owner Shad Khan also announced that there will be another addition to the organization.

Hall of Fame offensive tackle Tony Boselli advised Khan during the team’s head-coaching search and Khan said that Boselli is going to have a permanent role with the team moving forward. Khan said he did not know what that title will be at this point because the team is still talking to the NFL about the steps they’ll need to take in order to hire Boselli.

“We’re going to have a position,” Khan said, via the team’s website. “We’re checking with the league, what the rules are, what we have to follow. And then we’ll take it from there.”

Khan is presumably referencing Rooney Rule requirements for interviewing minority candidates and that may mean coming up with a job that is not subject to those mandates because any candidate would otherwise be interviewing a job they have no chance of landing.

Boselli played seven seasons for the Jaguars and was a three-time All-Pro during his time in Jacksonville. That level of success was given more weight than the length of his career when he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.