Travis Etienne, Jaguars blow out Panthers, 26-10

Not much has changed for Bryce Young and the Panthers since last season as they were dominated by the Jaguars, 26-10.

Jacksonville’s win took an hour and 16 minutes longer than it should have with a weather delay in the middle of the second quarter. But neither rain nor lightning nor the Panthers could keep them from a season-opening victory.

Travis Etienne rushed for 143 yards on 16 carries and caught three passes for 13 yards, while Trevor Lawrence completed 19 of 31 passes for 178 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Travis Hunter, who played mostly offense with only a handful of defensive snaps, caught six passes for 33 yards.

Hunter Long scored on a 6-yard reception from Lawrence, and Brian Thomas ran for a 9-yard score. Cam Little kicked field goals of 35, 47, 36 and 28 yards as the Jaguars went only 2-for-5 in the red zone.

The Jaguars outgained the Panthers 378 to 255.

Young struggled mightily, with three turnovers. He went 18-of-35 for 154 yards with a late touchdown and two interceptions and lost a fumble on the only sack of the day.

Young ran for 40 yards on five carries.