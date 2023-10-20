Travis Etienne scores second touchdown for 14-3 Jaguars lead

Travis Etienne scored two touchdowns in each of the past two games. He already has two tonight, becoming the first player in team history with at least two touchdowns in three consecutive games.

The Jaguars running back scored for the second time on a 17-yard run with 13:09 remaining in the first half, giving Jacksonville a 14-3 lead.

His first touchdown was 2 yards.

Etienne has six carries for 30 yards.

Jacksonville has two turnovers, but it hasn’t mattered. The Saints punted after the first one, a Christian Kirk fumble, and settled for a chip-shot field goal after a Tyson Campbell muffed punt.

Blake Grupe missed a 51-yard field goal and made the 23-yarder.