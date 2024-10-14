Travis Etienne week-to-week with hamstring injury

As the Jaguars stay the week in London to play the Patriots next Sunday, it sounds like they will not have their starting running back available.

Via multiple reporters on the beat, head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that Travis Etienne is week-to-week with the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Bears.

Etienne, a first-round pick in 2021, has rushed for 230 yards with two touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 91 yards so far this season. He was on the field for just 18 offensive snaps before he had to depart Sunday’s contest.

Last season, Etienne finished with 1,008 yards rushing with 11 rushing touchdowns along with 58 receptions for 476 yards with one TD.

Right tackle Anton Harrison also had to leave Sunday’s game briefly due to a knee issue, but Pederson classified him as day-to-day.