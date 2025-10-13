Travis Hunter had 15 receiving yards and played 40 percent of defensive snaps on Sunday

Jaguars rookie wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is continuing to play on both sides of the ball like no other player in recent NFL history, but he’s not making a big impact at either position.

In Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, Hunter played 59 snaps on offense and 22 snaps on defense, which meant he was on the field for 78 percent of the Jaguars’ offensive plays and 40 percent of the Jaguars’ defensive plays.

On offense, the Jaguars tried to get Hunter involved, but he didn’t do much. He caught four of the seven passes thrown to him, and finished with 15 receiving yards. His best offensive play was a 14-yard catch; on his other six targets he totaled one yard. The most noteworthy play Hunter made was getting called for lining up offside to negate a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Brian Thomas.

On defense, Hunter made two tackles, both downfield after completed passes that picked up first downs. His impact was limited.

Although Hunter is doing something unique in the NFL by playing on both sides of the ball, he so far isn’t doing nearly enough to justify the draft capital the Jaguars invested in him: Jacksonville traded the fifth and 36th overall picks in the 2025 NFL draft, plus their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, to move up to No. 2 overall to draft Hunter. That’s a huge package of picks for a player the Jaguars need to make a bigger impact than he has in the first six games of his career.