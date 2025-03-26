Travis Hunter moves ahead of Shedeur Sanders in betting odds to be No. 3 overall pick

The Giants signing quarterback Russell Wilson has resulted in a shift in the betting odds on the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is now the betting favorite to go with the third overall pick, which is owned by the Giants. Hunter’s odds to go third overall are -150 at DraftKings.

Previously, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was favored to go third overall. Now Sanders’ odds of going No. 3 have fallen to +170. The signings of Wilson and Jameis Winston don’t preclude the Giants from drafting Sanders (or another quarterback), but they leave more room for the Giants to decide that they should build their roster by focusing on a talented player at another position. Or, in the case of Hunter, two other positions.

Miami quarterback Cam Ward is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall, with -1600 odds. Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter is the favorite to go No. 2, at -130. If those two players are gone and the Giants pick neither Hunter nor Sanders at No. 3, other possibilities include Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart (+1600), Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham (+2500), Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (+2500), Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (+3000) or Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou (+3000).