Shedeur Sanders is the betting favorite to go No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL draft

  
Published March 25, 2025 09:58 AM

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is set to go with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, if the betting odds are to be believed.

Sanders has the best odds to go third, a +105 favorite at DraftKings.com.

The Giants own the third pick, and Shedeur’s father and coach, Deion Sanders, supposedly said this week that he’s hoping to go to New York.

Miami quarterback Cam Ward is the heavy betting favorite to go first overall, and Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter is favored to go second overall.

If Sanders doesn’t go third overall, his Colorado teammate, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, has the next-best odds to go No. 3 at +235. Carter is listed at +275 to go No. 3, and Ward is at +1000.

The long shots to go with the third overall pick are Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at +1600, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty at +2500 and Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at +2800.