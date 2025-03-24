 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250324.jpg
PFT Draft: Top remaining free agents
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_250324.jpg
Diggs reportedly ahead of schedule with ACL rehab
nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250324.jpg
NFL considering more changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250324.jpg
PFT Draft: Top remaining free agents
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_250324.jpg
Diggs reportedly ahead of schedule with ACL rehab
nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250324.jpg
NFL considering more changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Last week, Deion Sanders supposedly said Shedeur is “hoping” for New York

  
Published March 24, 2025 07:45 PM

With one month to go until round one of the draft, the preference of quarterback Shedeur Sanders is becoming clear.

Maybe.

Last Wednesday, Deion Sanders served as the keynote speaker at ProMat 2025 in Chicago. During the appearance, Deion supposedly expressed hope that Shedeur will be drafted by “New York.”

It’s not entirely clear who heard it, or who reported it. It traces, we think, to a Twitter account belonging to a user named John Sokol, who was attending the conference. The claim that Deion and Shedeur are hoping for New York has been amplified by the usual online aggre-bot suspects who operate under the protocol of ready-fire-aim.

There’s no way to confirm Deion said it. There’s no video that he said it. There’s only a claim from someone who was attending the conference and claims he heard Deion say it.

Maybe he did. It’s just odd that it went unnoticed for five days.

Hopefully, Deion will be asked about it the next time he meets with reporters. And, even more hopefully, we’ll get clarification on which New York team he was referring to. If he was referring to either one of them.