Last week, Deion Sanders supposedly said Shedeur is “hoping” for New York

With one month to go until round one of the draft, the preference of quarterback Shedeur Sanders is becoming clear.

Maybe.

Last Wednesday, Deion Sanders served as the keynote speaker at ProMat 2025 in Chicago. During the appearance, Deion supposedly expressed hope that Shedeur will be drafted by “New York.”

It’s not entirely clear who heard it, or who reported it. It traces, we think, to a Twitter account belonging to a user named John Sokol, who was attending the conference. The claim that Deion and Shedeur are hoping for New York has been amplified by the usual online aggre-bot suspects who operate under the protocol of ready-fire-aim.

There’s no way to confirm Deion said it. There’s no video that he said it. There’s only a claim from someone who was attending the conference and claims he heard Deion say it.

Maybe he did. It’s just odd that it went unnoticed for five days.

Hopefully, Deion will be asked about it the next time he meets with reporters. And, even more hopefully, we’ll get clarification on which New York team he was referring to. If he was referring to either one of them.