Travis Hunter Sr. receives court permission to leave home confinement for the draft

  
Published April 22, 2025 03:02 PM

The father of Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter Jr. will be permitted to see his son selected in person at the 2025 NFL draft.

Travis Hunter Sr., who is under home confinement in Florida stemming from a 2024 felony conviction, has been given permission by the courts to travel to Green Bay, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Hunter Sr. may only be in his hotel or at Lambeau Field from the time he arrives for the draft on Wednesday until he flies home on Friday.

When Hunter Jr. won the Heisman Trophy in December, he thanked his father in his acceptance speech and noted that he wasn’t able to attend the ceremony in New York City.

Hunter Jr. is expected to go to the Browns with the second overall pick in the draft.