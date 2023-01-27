 Skip navigation
Travis Kelce added to practice report and is questionable with back injury

  
Published January 27, 2023 11:16 AM
The Chiefs will have quarterback Patrick Mahomes for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. His ankle injury did not keep him from practicing fully all week, and Mahomes officially does not have a designation.

That’s the good news for the Chiefs.

The troublesome news is the team added tight end Travis Kelce to the practice report Friday with a back injury. Despite a full practice, Kelce is listed as questionable.

He made 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the divisional round win over the Jaguars after a regular season that saw him set personal bests with 110 catches and 12 touchdowns. Kelce’s 1,338 yards was the second-most of his career.

The Chiefs also list receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and receiver Justin Watson (illness) as questionable. Watson was added to the report Friday after he missed practice.

Hardman was limited all three practices this week.

Linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) also popped up on the report Friday with limited practices, but neither has a designation for Sunday.