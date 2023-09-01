Travis Kelce: Chris Jones is the best defensive player in the NFL, deserves the money

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is eager to get defensive tackle Chris Jones back in Kansas City.

As Jones continues a contract holdout, Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he thinks Jones is deserving.

“He’s the best defensive player in the league right now. He’s deserving of all the money in the world. Chris, I love you, please come back. Now,” Kelce said.

Kelce’s podcast co-host and big brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, said he’s hoping Jones continues his holdout at least past the Week 11 game between the Eagles and Chiefs, but Travis pleaded with Jones to get back to business now.

“Chris, can you please come back? You’re really scaring me,” Travis Kelce said. “I don’t get it. You must know something that I don’t know because I just don’t get it. I really want to get another Super Bowl ring with you, brother. This is me bargaining you to just come back and play football for the Chiefs. Please, we need you. We need you bad.”